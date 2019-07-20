Stephens Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $300.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. OTR Global cut shares of Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.29.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $231.28 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

