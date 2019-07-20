Sterling Bancorp to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

NYSE STL opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.59 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 54,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,144,542.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,701,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,396 shares of company stock worth $3,043,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

