Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an average rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,720,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,631,000 after acquiring an additional 286,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,257,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,128,000 after acquiring an additional 709,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Store Capital by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Store Capital by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Store Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,746,000 after acquiring an additional 229,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

