Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $3,883.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kyber Network and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00284209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.01476529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Bitbns, COSS, BiteBTC, OKEx, Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

