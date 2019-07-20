SunTrust Banks Comments on Ferguson Plc’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FERGY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essentra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99.

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

