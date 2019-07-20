SunTrust Banks Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

RLJ opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at $914,203.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

