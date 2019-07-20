SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.13% of SuperCom worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

