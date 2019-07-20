Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWDBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Swedbank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.69. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

