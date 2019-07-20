Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

