TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. WBB Securities raised shares of TapImmune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.29 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

MRKR opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. TapImmune has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

