Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $11.68

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.68. Tata Motors shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2,332,868 shares.

TTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 135,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 95,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 212,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 102,005 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

