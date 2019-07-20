Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $818,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,532,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 126.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4,624.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.