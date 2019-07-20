Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 278.80 ($3.64).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 238.30 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

