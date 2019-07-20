Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,429.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

