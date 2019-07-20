Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

TGH stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $561.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 145,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 67,135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

