Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.