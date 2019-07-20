The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. 213,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,626. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $59.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,868,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,547 shares of company stock valued at $242,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.