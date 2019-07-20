Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 12.5%

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 121,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 45,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TI shares. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Mining Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.