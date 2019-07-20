TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in TiVo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,996,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 249,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TiVo by 39.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TiVo by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TiVo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TiVo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TIVO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 973,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,155. The company has a market capitalization of $903.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

