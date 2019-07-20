TOP Hits Market Cap of $13.41 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00284209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.01476529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,801,988,362 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.