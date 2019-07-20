Traders Purchase High Volume of NiSource Call Options (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,095 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,322% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NiSource has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

