Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Trinseo stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinseo will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 2,082 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $92,773.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $449,120.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,396 shares of company stock worth $754,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Trinseo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trinseo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinseo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $34,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

