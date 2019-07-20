Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Nanotech Security from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tucows has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tucows by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tucows by 49,575.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Tucows by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tucows by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Tucows by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

