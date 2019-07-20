Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Eight Capital to Neutral

Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.50.

TRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

TSE TRQ opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$468.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

