Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1.45 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00291463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $179.79 or 0.01688210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00123782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

