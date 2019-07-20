United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) Raised to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Shares of UBNK opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73. United Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.70.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 772,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

