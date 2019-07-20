Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $143.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. 489,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

