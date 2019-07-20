USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.55

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 7174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.38%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $775,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

