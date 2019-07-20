Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.34, 886,095 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 756,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research set a $26.00 target price on Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

