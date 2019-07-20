Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Sells $790,000.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $998.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.35. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,028,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 417,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 81,129 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 371,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

