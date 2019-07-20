Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Welbilt stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Welbilt by 99.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 65,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

