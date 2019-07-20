William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

BJRI stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 36.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 222,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.