Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of KushCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.45. 885,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 79,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $496,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

