Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 342,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,665. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $453,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $110,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,082.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

