Zacks: Analysts Set $23.50 Target Price for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.51. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, VP Freda Rose Webb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $55,270. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 375,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

