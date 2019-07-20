Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $18.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.44 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $16.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $75.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $76.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.08 million, with estimates ranging from $85.37 million to $88.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 29,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,755. The stock has a market cap of $345.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

