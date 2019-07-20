Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $67.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $64.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $228.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.19 million to $229.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.78 million, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million.

FC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $71.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,535. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $497.90 million, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.