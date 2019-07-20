Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce sales of $85.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.58 million to $89.08 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $86.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $331.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $340.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $316.56 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $339.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.12 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 410,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 311.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.