Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.32 Million

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $965.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.50 million to $972.13 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $941.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 606,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 101.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 140.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

