Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $872,591.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,091 over the last ninety days. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 327,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 222,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

