Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.49 Million

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $133.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $132.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $671.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.47 million to $695.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $986.31 million, with estimates ranging from $881.55 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

SBLK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. 650,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,161,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,239,000 after buying an additional 3,603,984 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $9,531,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,084,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.