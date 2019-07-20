Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIC. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 42,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

