Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. Societe Generale lowered shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.44.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

