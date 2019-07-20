Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James restated an average rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of AUPH opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

