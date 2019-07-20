Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

NYSE:CPAC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.91 million. Analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.