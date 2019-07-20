Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDTX. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $26.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 564,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 91,553 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

