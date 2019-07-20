Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIZZ. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

