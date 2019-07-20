Zacks Investment Research Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.56.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.35. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $221,686.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,251,718. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 662,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 293,495 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

