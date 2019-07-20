Zacks Investment Research Lowers Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Lake Street Capital began coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SLGG opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Jung bought 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $33,494.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $267,848.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Gaming stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Creative Planning owned 0.42% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

