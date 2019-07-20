Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

AOBC stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $514.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.15.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,403,000 after purchasing an additional 556,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,538,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after buying an additional 442,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,259,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 440,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $11,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

